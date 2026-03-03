Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:28
    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Georgia on March 3–4, Report informs, citing the Georgian government.

    As part of the visit, Pashinyan will meet his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze. A face‑to‑face meeting between the two leaders is planned. Following the meeting, a session of the Georgia–Armenia Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission, co‑chaired by Kobakhidze and Pashinyan, will be held.

    The prime ministers will also deliver a joint statement to the media.

    It is highlighted that Pashinyan will arrive in Georgia with a large delegation, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister; Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport; Davit Khudatyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure; Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy; and Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister.

