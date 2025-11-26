Armenian parliament speaker says ready to visit Azerbaijan
- 26 November, 2025
- 14:04
Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, has expressed his readiness to travel to Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenian media.
"I am ready to visit Azerbaijan at a convenient moment. I intend to invite my colleague to Armenia in some format," Simonyan told journalists in parliament.
