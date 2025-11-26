Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Armenian parliament speaker says ready to visit Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:04
    Armenian parliament speaker says ready to visit Azerbaijan

    Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, has expressed his readiness to travel to Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "I am ready to visit Azerbaijan at a convenient moment. I intend to invite my colleague to Armenia in some format," Simonyan told journalists in parliament.

    Ermənistan parlamentinin sədri: Uyğun bir vaxtda Azərbaycana getməyə hazıram
    Спикер парламента Армении выразил готовность посетить Азербайджан

