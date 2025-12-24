Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Armenian minister welcomes lower price of Azerbaijani gasoline

    Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevork Papoyan has welcomed the news that Azerbaijani gasoline will be sold at a lower price in the Armenian market, Report informs.

    In a video message shared on social media, Papoyan noted that he saw reports indicating that premium-grade gasoline from Azerbaijan would be sold at 430 drams (approximately $1.13), while the usual price in Armenia ranges from 500

    to 520 drams ($1.32–$1.37).

    "This means it will be sold at a lower price, which is a positive development," he said.

    Erməni nazir: Azərbaycan benzininin ölkəmizdə daha ucuz qiymətə satılacağı müsbət məqamdır
    Глава Минэкономики Армении рассказал о цене на бензин из Азербайджана

