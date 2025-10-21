Armenian Investigative Committee: 33 detained during protest near Gyumri City Hall

Thirty-three individuals were detained following a protest held yesterday near Gyumri City Hall in Armenia, according to Armenia's Investigative Committee, Report informs via local media outlets.

The detainees were taken into custody as part of a criminal case related to mass unrest.

Residents of Gyumri had gathered in an attempt to prevent the detention of Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan.

Earlier reports stated that Armenian security forces had detained 23 activists who had assembled near the city hall in support of the mayor.