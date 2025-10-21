Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Armenian Investigative Committee: 33 detained during protest near Gyumri City Hall

    Region
    21 October, 2025
    • 11:03
    Armenian Investigative Committee: 33 detained during protest near Gyumri City Hall

    Thirty-three individuals were detained following a protest held yesterday near Gyumri City Hall in Armenia, according to Armenia's Investigative Committee, Report informs via local media outlets.

    The detainees were taken into custody as part of a criminal case related to mass unrest.

    Residents of Gyumri had gathered in an attempt to prevent the detention of Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan.

    Earlier reports stated that Armenian security forces had detained 23 activists who had assembled near the city hall in support of the mayor.

    Ermənistan İstintaq Komitəsi: Gümrü meriyası yaxınlığında etiraz aksiyasında 33 nəfər saxlanılıb
    СК Армении: На акции протеста у мэрии Гюмри задержаны 33 человека

