Armenian Foreign Ministry: Mirzoyan to visit Brussels on December 2-3
Region
- 01 December, 2025
- 15:43
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on December 2-3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"The sixth meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council will be held on December 2, with the participation of a delegation led by Mirzoyan. Following the discussions, the Armenian Foreign Minister, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will hold a joint press conference," reads the statement.
Mirzoyan is scheduled to speak at the second Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum summit on December 3. Bilateral meetings are also planned during the visit.
