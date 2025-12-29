Armenian FM announces timeframe for start of construction under TRIPP
- 29 December, 2025
- 08:45
Armenia is working very intensively with the US, and construction on the ground will begin in the second half of 2026, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Public Television, speaking about the TRIPP, Report informs.
"I hope we will have the first document in the coming weeks. Next year will be filled with visits from our international partners to Armenia," the minister said.
When asked about the opposition's belief that Russia and Iran are against the Trump Route, Mirzoyan responded that the unblocking of infrastructure has raised questions in Iran.
"Our Iranian colleagues asked questions, we provided answers, and now both we and Iran see opportunities in unblocking the infrastructure," Mirzoyan added.
