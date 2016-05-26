Armenian army soldier stabbed and killed a sergeant

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of Armenian Armed Forces, sergeant Akop Gevorkyan has died at 'Mehri' medical center of stab wounds on chest.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to preliminary information, dispute occurred between the sergeant and a soldier named G.Kosogoblyan and turned into brawl. As a result, G.Kosogoblyan stabbed the sergeant.

G.Kosogoblyan detained.

A criminal case filed against him under hooliganism article of the Criminal Code.