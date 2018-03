Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Yuri Vardanyan has bought an apartment of 173 thousand 281 USD last year.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the information, last year he stated his annual revenue approximately 30 thousand USD. Y.Vardanyan mentioned his monthly wage in the amount of 2 thousand 454 USD.

His spouse Eleonora Vardanyan stated her annual wage as 2 thousand 472 USD in the declaration.