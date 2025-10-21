Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    21 October, 2025
    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Armenia will reduce the duration of mandatory military service from 2 years to 1.5 years, Report informs, citing local media.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Tuesday that the proposed reduction in mandatory military service for men will take effect starting January 1, instead of the summer of 2026.

    Paşinyan: Ermənistanda həqiqi hərbi xidmət müddəti 1,5 ilə qədər azaldılacaq
    Пашинян: Срок срочной службы в Армении будет сокращен до 1,5 года

