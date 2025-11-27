Armenia, Israel discuss cooperation opportunities

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan held a meeting in Jerusalem with Eden Bar Tal, Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Report informs via Armenpress.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized their readiness to work toward enhancing relations between Armenia and Israel, including in the political and economic spheres, according to a press release issued by Armenia's foreign ministry.

The parties also exchanged views on developments in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.

As part of the visit, the 12th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Israel was held. The sides thoroughly discussed opportunities for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

High technologies, medicine, agriculture, and tourism were highlighted as areas of mutual interest and sectors with significant potential for cooperation.