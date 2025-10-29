Arayik Harutyunyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations developing at normal pace

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are developing at a normal pace, with intensive contacts with the Azerbaijani side on all issues, said Arayik Harutyunyan, chief of staff of Armenia's prime minister, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"The delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is being discussed at the deputy prime minister level, the foreign ministries are discussing their agendas, and the Security Councils are working on humanitarian and other issues. Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are progressing at a good pace," he added.

He noted that if results are achieved, information will be released, as will information about high-level meetings.

As an example, he cited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's lifting of the ban on cargo transit to Armenia.

"The issue of a peace treaty is also constantly discussed in bilateral contacts," Harutyunyan said.