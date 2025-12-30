Azerbaijan's tomato export revenues rise nearly 13%
- 30 December, 2025
- 10:45
In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $175.4 million, marking a 12.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, in November alone, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $15.8 million - 17.9% more than in the same month a year earlier.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 7.3% year-on-year for the 11-month period, reaching $3.3 billion.
