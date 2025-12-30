Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    • 30 December, 2025
    • 10:45
    Azerbaijan's tomato export revenues rise nearly 13%

    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $175.4 million, marking a 12.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

    According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, in November alone, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $15.8 million - 17.9% more than in the same month a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 7.3% year-on-year for the 11-month period, reaching $3.3 billion.

    Azerbaijan tomato exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan tomat ixracından gəlirini 13 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта томатов на 13%

