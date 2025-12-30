Azerbaijan's gold export revenues rise by almost 60%

Azerbaijan exported gold worth $297.4 million in January–November of this year, which is 59.4% higher than the same period last year.

Report informs, referring to the December issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that in November, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $20.6 million, which is 11.2% lower than a year earlier.

Over the 11-month period, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching $3.3 billion.