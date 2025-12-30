Azerbaijan Railways posts nearly sixfold surge in export revenues

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Infrastructure
    30 December, 2025
    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) exported services worth $1.5 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

    According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, the figure is just over $1.23 million, or 5.6 times higher compared to the first 11 months of 2024.

    Meanwhile, in the same period last year, ADY's export revenues stood at $268,300.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for the reporting period rose by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching $3.3 billion.

    "Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları" ixrac gəlirlərini 6 dəfəyə yaxın artırıb
    АЖД увеличили экспортные доходы почти в 6 раз

