Azerbaijan Railways posts nearly sixfold surge in export revenues
Infrastructure
- 30 December, 2025
- 11:11
In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) exported services worth $1.5 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, the figure is just over $1.23 million, or 5.6 times higher compared to the first 11 months of 2024.
Meanwhile, in the same period last year, ADY's export revenues stood at $268,300.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for the reporting period rose by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching $3.3 billion.
