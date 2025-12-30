SOCAR's Marketing Department earns nearly $360 million from non-oil exports

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $358.2 million in January–November 2025.

    Report informs, referring to the December issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that is this is 6.4% lower than in the first 11 months of 2024.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for January–November 2025 amounted to $3.3 billion, which is 7.3% higher compared to the same period last year.

    SOCAR-ın idarəsinin qeyri-neft ixracından 360 milyon dollara yaxın gəlir əldə edib
    Управление маркетинга SOCAR заработало почти $360 млн от ненефтяного экспорта

