Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB preparing for major investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is preparing to implement major investment projects in Azerbaijan's railway sector, including the Baku Metro, said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, head of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to her, the ADB team in Azerbaijan, in close collaboration with ministries, government agencies, and the private sector, identified key priorities that form the basis of the bank's partnership strategy with the country.

"This strategy defines how we support Azerbaijan in achieving its goals and promote development not only at the national but also at the regional level. Over the next five years, ADB will continue to support the country as part of its 'green transition,'" Durrani-Jamal noted.

She emphasized the bank's commitment to accelerating value creation and enhancing economic resilience, as well as developing human capital and creating jobs.

According to her, ADB's activities were strengthened by senior management visits to the country. In particular, ADB President Masato Kanda's visit to Baku reaffirmed the bank's commitment to cooperation with Azerbaijan as the country prepares to reap the benefits of the so-called 'peace dividend.'

"Progress is only possible through close partnership. We are grateful to our colleagues and partners in the government, the private sector, and ADB staff around the world for their active work throughout the year. "Azerbaijan has placed great trust in ADB, and we intend to justify it by offering new and improved formats of support," she said.

The country manager added that ADB is preparing to implement major investments in railway infrastructure, the Baku Metro, and water supply systems, as well as expand support for small and medium-sized businesses, while continuing to evaluate new opportunities for Azerbaijan's sustainable and inclusive development.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, including $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest financing areas are transport ($1.5 billion) and energy ($1.7 billion).

As part of the new partnership strategy, ADB is prepared to invest up to $2.5 billion in Azerbaijan.