Akhror Burkhanov: Baku, Tashkent preparing new projects in energy, digital economy - INTERVIEW

Against the backdrop of the dynamic development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, which in recent years have reached the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership, the dialogue between Tashkent and Baku is becoming increasingly systemic and multifaceted. Intensified political contacts, growing mutual trade and investment, joint infrastructure and energy projects, and coordinated efforts at the regional and international levels form a solid foundation for cooperation between the two countries.

Akhror Burkhanov, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, spoke with Report about priority areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the results of the Organization of Turkic States Summit in Gabala, the prospects for the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye trilateral format, and plans to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

- What areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan are priority for Uzbekistan?

- Uzbekistan views Azerbaijan not just as a partner, but as a fraternal country, a close friend, and a reliable ally, united by shared historical roots, spiritual affinity, and similar strategic aspirations. Thanks to the personal friendship and mutual trust between the leaders of the two countries, Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are currently experiencing an unprecedented upswing.

Our top priorities include further strengthening economic and investment cooperation. Here, we see enormous potential for developing joint industrial cooperation and expanding collaboration in agriculture, textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high technology. We actively support direct contacts between business circles and regions, creating favorable conditions for the implementation of large-scale production projects.

A separate strategic objective is deepening transport and logistics connectivity. The Middle Corridor is currently emerging as one of the key routes in Eurasia, and Uzbekistan, together with fraternal Azerbaijan, is making efforts to increase its efficiency, reliability, and throughput capacity. This is of paramount importance for our entire macroregional economy.

Energy cooperation plays a significant role in our relations – implementing joint projects in geological exploration, hydrocarbon production, and energy infrastructure modernization, sharing expertise and technology, and developing new investment magnets.

Political and diplomatic interaction and humanitarian and cultural partnership are equally significant. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan closely coordinate their positions in regional and international organizations and support each other on key issues. Cultural exchanges, educational programs, and expanding contacts between youth, artists, and scientists all strengthen the atmosphere of friendship between our peoples.

Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia as a full member opens a new era of fraternal ties.

We are confident that, thanks to our shared commitment to development and openness to new initiatives, our cooperation will only strengthen, becoming one of the most striking examples of a successful strategic partnership.

- When might the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye take place, and what issues are planned to be discussed?

- So far, two meetings of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye trilateral meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, economy, and transport have been held: in Tashkent in August 2022 and in Ankara in January 2025. According to the rotation principle, the next meeting in this format is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

Undoubtedly, the focus will be on foreign policy and regional cooperation, strengthening cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, as well as the development of transport networks.

- How does Uzbekistan assess the results of the 12th Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS and the OTS Heads of State Summit in Gabala?

- The OTS Heads of State Summit in Gabala (in October 2025 – ed.) confirmed the organization's growing role as an effective platform for constructive dialogue and coordinated action. The meeting demonstrated the Turkic states' readiness to further strengthen cooperation based on shared historical and cultural affinities and mutual trust.

Azerbaijan ensured the excellent organization of the meeting and proposed a number of initiatives that enhance transport connectivity, support the development of green energy, and strengthen sustainable cooperation in the region.

The Gabala Declaration, adopted as the final document, outlines proposals aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the OTS. These include developing industrial cooperation, expanding digital cooperation, and strengthening humanitarian programs. The decision to further strengthen the role of TURKSOY creates additional opportunities for deepening cultural cooperation between the Turkic states.

The Gabala Summit confirmed the Turkic countries' high potential for implementing joint initiatives and strengthening regional stability.

- At the Gabala Summit, a decision was made to launch the "OTS Plus" format. Which countries could join this format?

- The "OTS Plus" initiative opens up opportunities for a more substantive and institutionally sound dialogue with states and institutions interested in cooperation with the Turkic world.

At the Gabala Summit, the leaders of the OTS countries instructed the preparation of a Regulation that would define the key principles, regulatory framework, and procedural mechanisms of the "OTS Plus" format. Expert consultations are planned for the near future, and based on their results, an agreed-upon draft Regulation will be prepared and presented at the next Summit in Turkestan, Kazakhstan.

Until the completion of this work, the list of potential participants remains open. Decisions will be made carefully, based on the real intersections of interests between the OTS countries and potential partners, as well as on areas where cooperation can yield practical mutual benefits.

- When is the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan planned?

- According to the cooperation program between the Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for 2025-2026, the next round of political consultations will be held. consultations are planned for the second half of 2026 in the city of Tashkent.

Economic cooperation plays a key role in relations between Baku and Tashkent. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase mutual trade to $1 billion by 2030. What specific steps will help achieve this goal? What is the expected trade turnover target for 2025-2026?

To achieve the $1 billion goal by 2030, the following measures are priorities: implementing industrial cooperation programs, simplifying logistics and customs procedures, creating joint logistics centers and ferry/railway infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, attracting investment in manufacturing, integrating banking mechanisms and guarantees for trade finance, and developing continuous "wagon-ferry-wagon" transport schemes.

By the end of 2024, trade turnover exceeded $250 million. In 2025, trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Azerbaijan will significantly intensify, creating a good trajectory for further expansion of mutual trade. Exact figures for 2025-2026 are available. The results will depend on many factors, including the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects and industrial cooperation programs. Overall, we have every reason to believe the results will be positive.

- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev previously stated that the total portfolio of bilateral projects had reached $4 billion. What new projects are the parties discussing to increase the bilateral investment portfolio?

- Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are consistently working to expand and diversify investment cooperation. The parties are currently developing new projects in energy, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, agriculture, green energy, and the digital economy. Particular attention is being paid to joint ventures, localization of production, and increased mutual private sector investment. These initiatives are intended to increase the total project portfolio and provide additional impetus to bilateral economic cooperation.

- Previously, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev advocated for the development of the Zangazur Corridor as part of the Middle Corridor. What advantages and prospects does this route offer for Uzbekistan?

- Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's efforts to expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor and diversify transport links in the South Caucasus.

The development of transport networks and the diversification of transit routes offer Uzbekistan additional opportunities to increase export potential, reduce delivery times, and integrate into more efficient transport and logistics chains.

- Does Uzbekistan maintain interest in participating in the Shah Deniz field development project? Are cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan on other major fields, such as Absheron, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, and Umid-Babek, being considered?

- Uzbekistan remains interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, including participation in promising oil and gas projects. Potential cooperation on the Shah Deniz field, as well as other major projects in the Caspian Sea, is being considered by relevant agencies and companies of both countries. Economic feasibility, mutual benefit, and alignment with the long-term energy development strategies of the two countries remain a priority.

- Active cooperation in the transport sector is planned within the trilateral document signed on August 22 in Turkmenbashi between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. What steps and activities are planned in the near future in this area?

- To further develop the trilateral agreements, it is planned to intensify coordination between transport agencies, hold joint working meetings, and launch pilot services along agreed-upon routes. This includes harmonizing tariff policies, simplifying administrative procedures, digitalizing document flow, and increasing the capacity of port and rail infrastructure. These steps are aimed at creating sustainable and competitive transport corridors across the Caspian Sea.

- When does Uzbekistan plan to launch its own ferries in the Caspian Sea, in what direction will they operate, and how many ferries are planned for the initial phase? What types of vessels are being considered for purchase from shipyards in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan?

- The launch of its own ferry services across the Caspian Sea is currently under development. Routes connecting Uzbek cargo flows with the ports of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are being considered, primarily in the direction of the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi. Initially, a limited number of vessels are expected to be deployed. The possibility of acquiring universal cargo-passenger and rail ferries is also being explored.

- You have already noted that transport and logistics is one of the priority areas of cooperation. What actions do Baku and Tashkent plan to take to utilize the potential of the Middle Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway?

- Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan view transport and logistics cooperation as a strategic area of ​​partnership. The parties intend to expand the capabilities of the Middle Corridor, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route, by increasing container traffic volumes, harmonizing tariffs, simplifying border and customs procedures, and implementing digital solutions. These measures are aimed at enhancing the route's competitiveness and ensuring sustainable access of Uzbek goods to European and Mediterranean markets.