Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan invites Kyrgyzstan to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 11:29
    Azerbaijan invites Kyrgyzstan to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, has invited Kyrgyzstan to actively participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, Report informs, referring to the committee.

    Guliyev made the invitation during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov.

    The meeting discussed strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as expanding cooperation in the fields of urban planning and architecture.

    Guliyev emphasized the value of Kyrgyzstan's fraternal support for the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur. He noted that the opening of a school building this year in Khidirli village of Aghdam district is a prime example of this support, and expressed confidence that future joint projects with Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop successfully.

    Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan Anar Guliyev WUF13
    Photo
    Anar Quliyev Qırğızıstan tərəfini WUF13-də iştirak etməyə dəvət edib
    Photo
    Анар Гулиев пригласил кыргызскую сторону к активному участию в WUF13

    Latest News

    12:26

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Somalia visa-free deal for diplomatic passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    12:25

    MFA: Azerbaijan's position on one-China policy irreversible

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    SOCAR Polymer observes over 4% increase in export revenues

    Energy
    11:51
    Video

    Euronews: Baku White City - symbol of urban transformation

    Domestic policy
    11:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Kalbajar hosts first New Year celebration in 32 years

    Karabakh
    11:44

    Somalia thanks Azerbaijan for supporting its territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    11:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan invites Kyrgyzstan to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    11:25

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB preparing for major investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    11:11

    Azerbaijan Railways posts nearly sixfold surge in export revenues

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed