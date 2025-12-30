Azerbaijan invites Kyrgyzstan to attend WUF13 in Baku

Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, has invited Kyrgyzstan to actively participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, Report informs, referring to the committee.

Guliyev made the invitation during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov.

The meeting discussed strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as expanding cooperation in the fields of urban planning and architecture.

Guliyev emphasized the value of Kyrgyzstan's fraternal support for the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur. He noted that the opening of a school building this year in Khidirli village of Aghdam district is a prime example of this support, and expressed confidence that future joint projects with Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop successfully.