Azerbaijan boosts revenues from urea exports by almost 45%

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported $163.4 million worth of urea, marking a 44.9% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, in November alone, Azerbaijan exported urea worth $10.4 million, which is a 1.9% decline compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

During the first 11 months of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.3% year-over-year, reaching $3.3 billion.