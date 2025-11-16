Araghchi: No military solution to Iranian nuclear problem

There is currently no military solution to the Iranian nuclear issue. Consensus can be reached through diplomacy and fair negotiations, without one side attempting to dictate terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at an international conference, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

"We will never give up our right to develop nuclear technology and enrich uranium. We are stronger now than during the 12-day war (with Israel)," he said, emphasizing the failure of the US and Israel to destroy Iran's nuclear program.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran has always demonstrated a willingness to negotiate, but that negotiations should not be used as a tool to impose goals that were not achieved on the battlefield: "Negotiations involve compromise and mutual benefit. It is impossible for one side to achieve everything it wants."

According to him, Tehran's nuclear program is based on the rights enshrined in Article 4 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT): "The development of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, is the inalienable right of the Iranian people; a right from which we have never deviated and will never deviate."

The Iranian foreign minister expressed the opinion that Israel, with US support, is pursuing its geopolitical ambitions, "trampling on the foundations of international law."

He noted that Washington is pursuing a "destructive policy" by attempting to impose its conditions on Tehran from a position of strength.

"Iran's response to Israeli and US aggression was carried out in strict accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which grants the inalienable right to self-defense. Our facilities have been destroyed, but our technology remains intact, and our will has grown even stronger," Araghchi added.