All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

All religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan, including religious communities, are represented at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs with Religious Associations Gunduz Ismayilov said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking to journalists at the forum, Ismayilov noted that alongside the Caucasus Muslims Board and Islamic communities, various Christian denominations are also taking part. These include the Russian Orthodox and Georgian Orthodox churches, the Lutheran Church, and other Christian communities operating in the country.

He added that all Jewish religious communities operating in Azerbaijan - Mountain Jews, European Jews, and Azerbaijani Sephardic Jews - are also participating in the forum.

According to Ismayilov, another important aspect of the event is the inclusion of smaller religious communities registered with the State Committee, regardless of their size. Communities such as the Baha'i and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness are also represented.

Ismayilov emphasized that non-Islamic religious communities from Azerbaijan's regions have not been left out either. He said the forum's relevance is enhanced by discussions on key issues related to state–religion relations, religious education, multiculturalism and tolerance, as well as women's rights, which are being addressed during panel sessions.