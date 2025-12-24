Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:36
    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    All religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan, including religious communities, are represented at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs with Religious Associations Gunduz Ismayilov said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking to journalists at the forum, Ismayilov noted that alongside the Caucasus Muslims Board and Islamic communities, various Christian denominations are also taking part. These include the Russian Orthodox and Georgian Orthodox churches, the Lutheran Church, and other Christian communities operating in the country.

    He added that all Jewish religious communities operating in Azerbaijan - Mountain Jews, European Jews, and Azerbaijani Sephardic Jews - are also participating in the forum.

    According to Ismayilov, another important aspect of the event is the inclusion of smaller religious communities registered with the State Committee, regardless of their size. Communities such as the Baha'i and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness are also represented.

    Ismayilov emphasized that non-Islamic religious communities from Azerbaijan's regions have not been left out either. He said the forum's relevance is enhanced by discussions on key issues related to state–religion relations, religious education, multiculturalism and tolerance, as well as women's rights, which are being addressed during panel sessions.

    religious denominations Azerbaijan Gunduz Ismayilov Mountain Jews Caucasus Muslims Board International Society for Krishna Consciousness
    Sədr müavini: Din Xadimlərinin forumunda bütün dini konfessiyaların nümayəndələri iştirak edir
    Зампред: В Форуме религиозных деятелей участвуют представители всех религиозных конфессий

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed