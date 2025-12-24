Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

Although Azerbaijan has considerable experience in the field of religious activity and theology, there is a serious need for a unified and reliable database, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking during the panel discussion held as part of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku, Hasanov emphasized that values presented to society must be delivered systematically, consistently, and professionally:

"The forms of presenting these values should also meet the demands of the time and be accessible to a wide audience. Today, every state strives to present its common values and educational materials optimally – with minimal intervention but maximum efficiency. For example, some countries choose to restrict access to social networks. However, this cannot be considered a long-term or effective solution."

The director added that the main issue is the creation of alternative, healthy, and appealing content: "Information and programs must be developed in such a way that society itself chooses, shows interest in, and trusts this content. Preventing information flows through administrative means is becoming increasingly difficult. Therefore, our approach should be based not on prohibitions, but on enlightenment, quality content, and sound strategy."