Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:52
    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Although Azerbaijan has considerable experience in the field of religious activity and theology, there is a serious need for a unified and reliable database, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking during the panel discussion held as part of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku, Hasanov emphasized that values presented to society must be delivered systematically, consistently, and professionally:

    "The forms of presenting these values should also meet the demands of the time and be accessible to a wide audience. Today, every state strives to present its common values and educational materials optimally – with minimal intervention but maximum efficiency. For example, some countries choose to restrict access to social networks. However, this cannot be considered a long-term or effective solution."

    The director added that the main issue is the creation of alternative, healthy, and appealing content: "Information and programs must be developed in such a way that society itself chooses, shows interest in, and trusts this content. Preventing information flows through administrative means is becoming increasingly difficult. Therefore, our approach should be based not on prohibitions, but on enlightenment, quality content, and sound strategy."

    2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures Ravan Hasanov Baku International Multiculturalism Center Azerbaijan
    Mərkəz rəhbəri: Dini fəaliyyət sahəsində vahid məlumat bazasının yaradılmasına ehtiyac var
    Раван Гасанов: Запреты неэффективны, нужен качественный религиозный контент

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed