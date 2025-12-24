Ilgar Isbatov: Azerbaijan has made significant contribution to global urban development

Azerbaijan has historically been among the countries that made a significant contribution to the global development of urban planning and architecture, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov told journalists.

He said that since ancient times, the territory of Azerbaijan has been one of the key centers for the formation and development of urban planning and architecture. Various architectural schools emerged here, and their traditions were successfully continued throughout different historical periods.

Isbatov pointed to Icherisheher, the Maiden Tower, and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as clear evidence of this rich heritage. He also noted that work is currently underway to include the city of Shaki in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Highlighting modern achievements, Isbatov said that the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers complex, and the White City residential district are vivid examples of contemporary Azerbaijani architecture and urban development, setting benchmarks for future progress.

He also drew attention to successes in landscape architecture, emphasizing that the reconstruction of the Seaside National Park and the creation of the Central City Park have significantly improved the capital's environmental conditions and expanded recreational opportunities for residents.