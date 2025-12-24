Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 14:04
    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities in Ukraine for the second day in a row, with "critical damage," Naftogaz Group announced on December 24, Report informs via UNN.

    "For the second day in a row, Russia has been carrying out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. Over the past two days, almost 100 attack drones have been used against Ukrnafta's production facilities. As a result of the attacks, critical damage has been recorded. The operation of the damaged equipment has been stopped," Naftogaz said.

    "Rescuers and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. Restoration work will begin immediately after that," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

    "Naftogaz Group continues to operate under constant military threats and concentrates all necessary resources for the fastest possible restoration of damaged facilities and ensuring stable operation of the industry," Naftogaz emphasized.

    Russia drone attacks Ukraine Ukrnafta Naftogaz Group
    Rusiyanın dron hücumları Ukraynanın neft obyektlərinə ciddi ziyan vurub
    Корецкий: На объектах "Нафтогаза" имеются критические разрушения после российских атак дронами

    Latest News

    15:33

    US to provide over $10.4M grant to Georgia's Defense Ministry

    Region
    15:22

    Azerbaijan begins supplying kiwifruit to Latvia

    AIC
    15:14
    Photo

    Alptekin Isbilir receives medal '150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press'

    Media
    15:12

    One killed, 11 injured in Russian missile strikes near Kharkiv

    Other countries
    14:47

    President of Kazakhstan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Azerbaijan ready to share experience in housing solutions with other countries

    Infrastructure
    14:26
    Photo

    Strategies for religious education in digital environment discussed in Baku

    Religion
    14:17

    Ilgar Isbatov: Azerbaijan has made significant contribution to global urban development

    Infrastructure
    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    All News Feed