    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:50
    Religious propaganda should not be carried out within the education system, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said at the Second Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures.

    According to Report, speaking during a panel discussion titled "Strategies of religious education and enlightenment in the digital information environment," Gurbanov noted that access to information has significantly changed in recent years. While people previously relied mainly on television and print media, today almost everyone has access to the internet.

    He emphasized that all schools in Azerbaijan are now connected to the internet, which increases both opportunities and responsibilities. However, Gurbanov stressed that promoting religious ideology within the education system is inappropriate.

    According to him, schools teach subjects such as "Life Skills," while higher education institutions offer courses on the history of religion. Through the curriculum, students are provided with general information about religion, but the primary focus is on conveying national, moral, and ethical values rather than religious propaganda.

