Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:39
    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    On December 24, Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the Prime Minister of Georgia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him new successes in his presidential duties and robust health.

    The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

    During the conversation, the parties emphasized that bilateral relations, based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, are successfully developing, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

    Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze birthday phone call
    İrakli Kobaxidze Azərbaycan Prezidentini təbrik edib
    Ираклий Кобахидзе поздравил президента Азербайджана

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed