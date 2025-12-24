Strategies for religious education in digital environment discussed in Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 14:26
    A panel discussion on strategies for religious education and awareness in the digital information environment has been held in Baku as part of the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The discussion, moderated by Fazil Mustafa, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Structures, included Ravan Hasanov, executive director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism; Firudin Gurbanov, deputy minister of science and education; Bishop Vladimir Fekete, Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan; and Yusif Baghirov, deputy Imam of the Heydar Mosque in Sabirabad.

    Participants discussed the challenges associated with the dissemination of religious information online and on social media, the role of education, and the responsibility of information sources.

    Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov emphasized that religion is taught in the education system as an educational tool, not as propaganda, with an emphasis on moral and ethical values.

    Representatives of religious and community organizations also noted the importance of working with youth, developing media literacy, and maintaining a lively dialogue between teachers and students, which digital technology cannot replace.

    The discussion continued with a question-and-answer session.

    Bakıda rəqəmsal informasiya mühitində dini təhsil və maarifçilik strategiyaları müzakirə olunub
    В Баку обсудили стратегии религиозного образования в цифровой среде

