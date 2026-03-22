Araghchi, Kallas discuss impact of escalation in Middle East on regional, global security
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 17:21
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone call Friday to discuss the impact of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's retaliatory strikes in the region, on regional stability and global security.
According to Khabar Fouri, cited by Report, the two officials also exchanged views on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.
On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking multiple cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and targeted US military bases in the Gulf. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. The same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks.
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