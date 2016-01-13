Ankara hosts 8th conference of Turkish Ambassadors to foreign countries

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ 8th conference of Turkish Ambassadors to foreign countries is held in Ankara.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmuş, representatives of TIKA, AFAD, YTB and other organizations attended the conference.

The attendees discuss most actual regional issues, results of last year on foreign policy as well as goals set for 2016.

Notably, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun attends the conference.