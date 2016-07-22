Amount of compensation to victims of the coup attempt in Turkey announced

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of compensation to be paid to the families of killed and injured civilians in the prevention of an attempted coup in Turkey, committed by the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the compensation will be paid on a basis of the law "On compensation for damage resulting from the fight against terrorism and terror".

According to the information, families of the victims will be paid a one-time assistance in the amount of 32,640 TL, injured - 3916 TL, persons who have a disability - 47 000 TL.

In addition, injured, disabled will be paid a lump sum payment in accordance with the degree of disability. Thus, the compensation will be paid to invalids of the 1st group in the amount of 31 987 - 47 000 TL, 2nd group - 16 320 - 31 334 TL, 3rd group - 2 611 - 15 667 TL.

In addition, families of those killed and wounded, completely lost the ability to work will be paid a monthly allowance. Thus, the families of the victims will be paid a monthly allowance of 885 TL, invalids of the 1st group - 885 TL, 2nd group - 708 TL, 3rd group - 531 TL.

Notably, on July 15 at the coup attempt in Turkey killed 246 people, 1536 people were injured. 179 dead and 1391 wounded people were civilians.