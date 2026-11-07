Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ambassador: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to сontinue developing Trans-Caspian infrastructure

    Region
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 18:02
    Ambassador: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to сontinue developing Trans-Caspian infrastructure

    Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was discussed at a roundtable held at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the embassy, the event was attended by diplomats, members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, political scientists and experts.

    In his address, Kazakh Ambassador Alim Bayel highlighted the outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Baku to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in October 2026.

    He said that, through the joint efforts of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, a decision had been made to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization and appoint an Azerbaijani representative as its Secretary-General.

    The ambassador also emphasized the importance of major joint projects and highlighted the launch of a fiber-optic communication line during the visit. He described it as the first successfully implemented Trans-Caspian infrastructure project, adding that other major infrastructure initiatives would follow.

    The presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan also signed an intergovernmental agreement on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in Baku, elevating the status of the corridor. Other countries are expected to join the agreement.

    Member of the Milli Majlis Azer Allahveranov proposed stepping up cooperation between non-governmental organizations in the two countries and said he intended to initiate the process as part of interparliamentary cooperation.

    During the event, participants highlighted the growing importance of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and shared their views on its future.

    Alim Bayel Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations
    Photo
    Səfir: Qazaxıstan və Azərbaycan transxəzər infrastrukturunun inkişafını davam etdirəcək
    Photo
    Посол: Казахстан и Азербайджан продолжат развитие транскаспийской инфраструктуры
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