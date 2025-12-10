Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon
- 10 December, 2025
- 13:12
Another section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be demarcated in the near future. This process may take place in the first quarter of next year, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said during a briefing, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"I must say that we are rushing some issues, and the Azerbaijani side is rushing some issues as well. But the process continues, and I think we will also demarcate part of the border in the near future," he noted, without specifying.
