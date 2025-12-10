Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:12
    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Another section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be demarcated in the near future. This process may take place in the first quarter of next year, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said during a briefing, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I must say that we are rushing some issues, and the Azerbaijani side is rushing some issues as well. But the process continues, and I think we will also demarcate part of the border in the near future," he noted, without specifying.

    Alen Simonyan: Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sərhədinin daha bir hissəsi tezliklə demarkasiya ediləcək
    Ален Симонян: В ближайшее время будет демаркирован еще один участок границы Армения-Азербайджан

