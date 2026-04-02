Airstrike damages 'highest bridge in the Middle East' near Tehran
Region
- 02 April, 2026
- 16:42
An attack on a highway bridge, known as "the highest bridge in the Middle East", on the Tehran-Karaj route has injured many people, Iran's Fars news agency reports.
US-Israeli strikes also targeted other areas in Karaj, located west of Tehran.
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