Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Airstrike damages 'highest bridge in the Middle East' near Tehran

    Region
    • 02 April, 2026
    • 16:42
    Airstrike damages 'highest bridge in the Middle East' near Tehran

    An attack on a highway bridge, known as "the highest bridge in the Middle East", on the Tehran-Karaj route has injured many people, Iran's Fars news agency reports.

    US-Israeli strikes also targeted other areas in Karaj, located west of Tehran.

    Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran Karaj
    Kərəcin körpüsünə hücum zamanı ölən və yaralanlarının sayı artıb – YENİLƏNİB-2
    Число погибших при атаке на мост в Кередже достигло восьми – ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

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