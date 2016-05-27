Agreement on conservation of aquatic bioresources of the Caspian Sea enters into force

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement on conservation of aquatic bioresources of the Caspian Sea, signed in September 2014 between Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan has entered into force, Report informs citing the website of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries.

The document has already passed the ratification in all the countries - parties to the Agreement, which defines the principles and forms of cooperation in this field, including the management of shared stocks, commitments to combat illegal fishing and for the reproduction of aquatic bioresources measures.

Under this agreement, a special commission that will coordinate the activities for the conservation, reproduction, management of shared water bioresources annually to determine total allowable catches and distribute national quotas, has been created. The powers of the Commission also include fishery management and conservation of living aquatic resources in the joint basis of restrictions, which may include the prohibition of fishing in certain areas and on certain types of resources at certain times.