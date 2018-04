Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 5 persons were killed, many injured as tourist bus crashes in Turkey.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the accident occurred in Kargı district, between Saraydüzü, Sinop and Çorum.

Police, rescuers and ambulance were involved to the scene

According to information, heavy snow fell on the area. This caused problems for rescuers to reach the scene.

Icy road is reported as a cause of the accident.