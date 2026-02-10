80 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis, deported from Georgia
10 February, 2026
- 11:19
Georgia's Migration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deported 80 foreign nationals in recent operations, Report informs, citing the ministry.
The ministry stated that the deportations were carried out in close cooperation with relevant departments and in line with existing legislation. Those expelled have also been banned from re-entering Georgia.
The deported individuals included citizens of Türkiye, Russia, India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Côte d'Ivoire, Sudan, Tajikistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.
The ministry emphasized that migration control measures and actions against illegal migration will continue in the future.
