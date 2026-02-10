Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    80 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis, deported from Georgia

    Region
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 11:19
    Georgia's Migration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deported 80 foreign nationals in recent operations, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The ministry stated that the deportations were carried out in close cooperation with relevant departments and in line with existing legislation. Those expelled have also been banned from re-entering Georgia.

    The deported individuals included citizens of Türkiye, Russia, India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Côte d'Ivoire, Sudan, Tajikistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

    The ministry emphasized that migration control measures and actions against illegal migration will continue in the future.

    Georgia deportation Azerbaijani citizens
    Gürcüstandan Azərbaycan vətəndaşları da daxil 80 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
    Грузия депортировала 80 иностранцев, включая азербайджанцев

