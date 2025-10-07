Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in Türkiye

    07 October, 2025
    • 09:59
    5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in Türkiye

    Five people were killed and more than ten injured in a minibus accident in the city of Mersin in southeastern Türkiye, Report informs via Turkish media.

    The minibus was carrying agricultural workers.

    According to preliminary updates, all of the dead and injured in the accident were Turkish citizens.

    Türkiyədə fəhlələri daşıyan mikroavtobus aşıb, ölənlər və yaralılar var
    В результате ДТП с микроавтобусом в Турции пять человек погибли, 10 ранены

