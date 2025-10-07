5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in Türkiye
Region
- 07 October, 2025
- 09:59
Five people were killed and more than ten injured in a minibus accident in the city of Mersin in southeastern Türkiye, Report informs via Turkish media.
The minibus was carrying agricultural workers.
According to preliminary updates, all of the dead and injured in the accident were Turkish citizens.
