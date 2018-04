Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ A young man committed suicide in Gyumri.

Report informs citing Armenian media.

Police said that a signal of the incident was received on December 15 at about 08:30 am from rescue service.

According to chief of media relations department, Edgar Dzhanoyan, the dead body was found by respond operative group. Apparently, the 27-year-old young man hanged himself. An expert assessment commissioned.