15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

Fifteen wagons loaded with Russian grain will be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the coming hours and subsequently sent on to Armenia, Alexey Melnikov, Director General of South Caucasus Railway, said at a press conference, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

"The grain is already en route and will reach Armenian territory shortly," he stated.

Melnikov emphasized that this marks a significant milestone for railway logistics: "Today, Kazakh grain will enter Azerbaijani territory from Russia and is expected to reach Armenia within days. For railway operators, this is a major development, as it opens the door for future cargo deliveries to Armenia from Kazakhstan, other countries, and Russia."