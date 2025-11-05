Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 15:32
    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Fifteen wagons loaded with Russian grain will be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the coming hours and subsequently sent on to Armenia, Alexey Melnikov, Director General of South Caucasus Railway, said at a press conference, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    "The grain is already en route and will reach Armenian territory shortly," he stated.

    Melnikov emphasized that this marks a significant milestone for railway logistics: "Today, Kazakh grain will enter Azerbaijani territory from Russia and is expected to reach Armenia within days. For railway operators, this is a major development, as it opens the door for future cargo deliveries to Armenia from Kazakhstan, other countries, and Russia."

    Azerbaijan Russia Georgia Armenia Grain shipments
    Ermənistan üçün Rusiya taxılı yüklənmiş 15 vaqon bu gün Azərbaycandan Gürcüstana çatdırılacaq
    ЮКЖД: Сегодня из Азербайджана 15 составов с российским зерном для Армении прибудут в Грузию

    Latest News

    16:05

    Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

    Health
    16:00

    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    15:54

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum

    Region
    15:42

    ECO preparing to create carbon market for member countries

    Energy
    15:32

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    15:28

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed