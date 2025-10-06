Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in Türkiye

    Region
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 18:58
    119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in Türkiye

    A total of 119 people have been hospitalized with symptoms of food poisoning over the past two days in Türkiye, Report informs via Habertürk.

    The incident occurred at the Hassa girls' dormitory in Siirt province, which houses 3,673 residents. Those affected sought medical help with various complaints.

    Authorities have taken food and water samples from the dormitory to determine the exact cause of the poisoning.

    Turkiye food poisoning
    Türkiyədə son iki gündə 119 nəfər qidadan zəhərlənib
    В Турции за последние два дня 119 человек получили пищевое отравление

    Latest News

    18:58

    119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in Türkiye

    Region
    18:46

    Man arrested over planned synagogue attack in Russia's Pyatigorsk

    Region
    18:34

    Türkiye leads as top buyer of Azerbaijani gas in January–July 2025

    Energy
    18:14

    Ukraine relocates training centers deeper inland over drone, missile threats

    Other countries
    17:58

    Baku International Sea Port handles over 6M tons of cargo in 9 months

    Infrastructure
    17:47
    Photo

    President of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:43
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    17:26

    Netherlands pledges €55M via World Bank for Ukraine recovery

    Other countries
    17:20
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala

    Other
    All News Feed