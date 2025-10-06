119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in Türkiye
Region
- 06 October, 2025
- 18:58
A total of 119 people have been hospitalized with symptoms of food poisoning over the past two days in Türkiye, Report informs via Habertürk.
The incident occurred at the Hassa girls' dormitory in Siirt province, which houses 3,673 residents. Those affected sought medical help with various complaints.
Authorities have taken food and water samples from the dormitory to determine the exact cause of the poisoning.
