Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Other
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 10:01
    Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    An aircraft operated by Finnair, performing a flight on the Helsinki–Phuket route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.

    Report informs citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that Airbus A350 aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 00:54 local time. Immediately after landing, the passenger was promptly provided with first medical assistance and was subsequently transported to one of the city's medical facilities.

    At 02:59, the aircraft continued its flight to the final destination.

    In addition, the captain of an aircraft operated by Cargolux Airlines, flying on the Zhengzhou–Ashgabat route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to unfavourable meteorological conditions at the destination airport.

    The Boeing 747 aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 08:32 local time.

    All procedures were carried out in strict accordance with established regulations and international aviation safety standards.

    flights Heydar Aliyev International Airport emergency landing
    İki beynəlxalq reys Bakı aeroportunda məcburi eniş edib
    Два международных рейса совершили вынужденную посадку в Международном аэропорту Гейдар Алиев

    Latest News

    10:33

    At least 5 people dead after Mexican Navy plane goes down in Texas

    Other countries
    10:27

    Car hits people waiting to watch a parade in a Dutch town, injuring 9

    Other countries
    10:20

    Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel

    Energy
    10:06

    Trump calls The New York Times a threat to national security

    Other countries
    10:01

    Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Other
    09:57
    Photo

    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum opens in Baku

    Business
    09:55

    EAPCA: European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan far from being objective

    Foreign policy
    09:40

    Silver futures top $70 an ounce, setting new record on Comex

    Finance
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed