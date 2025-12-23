Two international flights make emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

An aircraft operated by Finnair, performing a flight on the Helsinki–Phuket route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.

Report informs citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that Airbus A350 aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 00:54 local time. Immediately after landing, the passenger was promptly provided with first medical assistance and was subsequently transported to one of the city's medical facilities.

At 02:59, the aircraft continued its flight to the final destination.

In addition, the captain of an aircraft operated by Cargolux Airlines, flying on the Zhengzhou–Ashgabat route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to unfavourable meteorological conditions at the destination airport.

The Boeing 747 aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 08:32 local time.

All procedures were carried out in strict accordance with established regulations and international aviation safety standards.