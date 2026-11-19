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Efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine are already underway, US President Donald Trump said at a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit, according to Report.

"President Putin and I had a lengthy conversation today. We spoke for quite some time, and almost the entire discussion focused on this very issue," Trump said.

According to him, "certain processes are already underway."

"I believe that he (Vladimir Putin – ed.), just like me, wants this conflict to end. And I hope the other side is also interested in bringing it to an end," Trump concluded.