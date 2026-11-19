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Azerbaijan has joined discussions on tourism issues within the framework of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, an international panel discussion titled The Importance of Tourism, Food Systems, and Food Waste Reduction in Combating Climate Change was held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion during the Tourism Thematic Day events.

The event featured speeches by Liu Shijun, Executive Director of the UN World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), Kanan Aliyev, Head of the State Tourism Agency's Office, and Faig Mutallimov, Senior Advisor to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Change.

During the panel discussion, participants addressed issues related to measuring and reducing food waste in the tourism sector, cooperation with local producers, the application of circular economy principles, and the role of tourism in promoting sustainable food systems.

Kanan Aliyev also spoke at a high-level event held at the Turkish pavilion, where he highlighted Azerbaijan's climate agenda following COP29, emphasizing sustainable development in the tourism sector and the importance of international cooperation.