Starting in 2027, micro-entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will be able to submit tax declarations automatically through mobile applications, Elmir Garayev, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service (STS) of Azerbaijan, said at a public-private cooperation forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the technical solutions required to automate the filing of tax declarations are already in their final stages of development. Entrepreneurs are expected to be able to use the new feature beginning with the reporting period for the first quarter of 2027.

In addition, authorities plan to automate the verification of business activity through the integration of information systems, using tax and banking data.

Garayev also noted that administrative inspections will be conducted on a risk-based approach, while efforts are underway to simplify tax and other regulatory requirements for businesses.