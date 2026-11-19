In some parts of the Caspian Sea, the water has retreated as much as 800 meters from the current shoreline, Farid Jafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Cadastre and Registry of Real Estate under the State Service on Property Issues of Azerbaijan, said during a briefing on measures to improve state management of the Caspian coastal zones.

"This is a fairly large area. However, under the current legislation, these lands are still considered part of the sea's water area and continue to retain that legal status today," Jafarov said.

According to him, the coastal zone of the Caspian Sea was defined by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 24, 2016.

"We refer to it as the zero line, meaning the line where the sea meets the shore. Based on that, protected zones extending 20 and 50 meters inland from the shoreline have been established. Under current legislation, these areas are exclusively state-owned. Therefore, we will carry out mapping of the coastal territories," he explained.

Jafarov added that after the zoning of the Caspian coastal areas is completed, the boundaries will be reflected on a digital map.

He noted that areas where people currently live or are planned to be settled in the future, as well as locations such as Baku Boulevard, Flag Square, Sea Breeze, ports, and industrial parks, are not included within the scope of the new coastal management system. Their management will continue to be conducted under existing legislation.

"Once the zoning process is completed, every citizen will be able to see on the digital map which areas are included in the coastal management system," he added.