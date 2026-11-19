Anthropogenic impacts and illegal activities exist in the coastal areas of the Caspian Sea, Ilgar Habiyev, Head of the Land Administration and Geodesy Department at the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, stated during a briefing on measures to improve state management of the Caspian coastal zones, Report informs.

According to him, climate change is creating certain challenges in the Caspian Sea, as the sea is receding and generating new responsibilities.

"At the same time, anthropogenic impacts and illegal activities exist in coastal areas. Of course, state institutions are trying to prevent such activities, but in some cases the processes become so difficult to control that combating them within the existing legal framework becomes increasingly challenging. At this stage, we are moving to a new phase, both institutionally and legally," Habiyev said.

The department head added that these areas represent an economic resource both as water bodies and as land areas.

"We must achieve results of national importance from these territories. To some extent, restrictions should be imposed on unrelated activities in these areas. At the same time, it is important to ensure state revenues from economic resources, support entrepreneurship, and protect citizens" rights, particularly with regard to recreation and leisure," he noted.