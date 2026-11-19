A trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun in Shenzhen, marking the first official meeting between the leaders of the three countries in this format.

According to Report, the talks are being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

International security and nuclear disarmament are expected to be at the centre of the agenda. The leaders may also discuss the situation surrounding Iran, the war in Ukraine and prospects for trade and economic cooperation.

Trump previously said he intended to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals. Washington also noted that the situation surrounding Iran would be among the topics of the talks.

On the eve of the APEC summit, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held bilateral talks, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Russian-Chinese cooperation. Trump later joined them, and the leaders exchanged greetings ahead of the official welcoming ceremony for summit participants.

Earlier today, Trump also held separate meetings with Xi Jinping and Putin. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the talks.

According to Reuters, the trilateral talks are scheduled to last one hour. Russia had previously submitted its proposals for a joint statement to China, but it remains unclear whether the parties will be able to agree on a final document.