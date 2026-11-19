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The Khojaly, a Handysize-class dry cargo vessel operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has successfully completed an intermediate survey under the supervision of the international classification society RINA (Registro Italiano Navale) at the Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard in China.

According to Report, citing ASCO, the vessel's relevant certificates were renewed by RINA upon completion of the month-long process.

In addition to assessing the vessel's technical condition, extensive repair work was carried out on its key mechanisms and systems. The ship's upper deck was fully repainted, the main engine underwent a major overhaul, and maintenance was performed on the fuel and ballast systems.

As part of the repairs, a new ventilation box was installed for the accommodation areas and galley. In addition, the governors of all three auxiliary engines were overhauled, the boiler was cleaned and inspected, and pressure tests were conducted on the safety valves.

Following the completion of the survey and repair work, Khojaly departed for the Port of Wilmington in the US state of California. The vessel is expected to arrive at its destination in early December.

The Khojaly, commissioned in China in May 2024, is ASCO's first Handysize-class dry cargo vessel.

The vessel is 180 meters long, 30 meters wide, and has a hull height of 15 meters. It has a draft of 10.47 meters, a deadweight capacity of 38,593 tons, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

The ship is equipped with five cargo holds and four deck cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 30 tons. Each crane can serve all cargo holds and has a reach of up to 26 meters.

One of Khojaly's key technical advantages is its combination of high cargo capacity with a relatively shallow draft, allowing it to enter ports with varying water depths, including shallow-water ports.