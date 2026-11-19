Stay up to date with the top news!

Russia, the United States and China have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Report quotes him as saying cooperation among the three countries could make a significant contribution to strengthening international peace and security.

Putin thanked the Chinese side and President Xi for organizing the meeting, which is being held for the first time in this format with the participation of leaders of three countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Our countries have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

Putin noted that he had discussed the issue with Xi Jinping the previous day, and that today, at the initiative of the US president, the sides had devoted particular attention to it during their bilateral meeting.

Putin also pointed to the shared interests of Moscow, Washington and Beijing in countering modern threats, particularly international terrorism and transnational organized crime.