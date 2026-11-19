A total of 3,227 illegal structures covering 58.9 hectares have been identified along Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea coastline, Ilgar Habiyev, head of the Department for Land Resources Management and Geodesy at the State Service on Property Issues, said during a briefing on improving the management of the Caspian coastal areas.

Report quotes him as saying the monitoring covered 753 km of coastline across 18 cities and districts of the country.

Baku accounted for the longest stretch of coastline surveyed, at 316 km. The monitoring also covered 111 km in Lankaran, 87 km in Neftchala, 65 km in Khachmaz, 44 km in Khizi, 37 km each in Sumgayit and Siyazan, 22 km in Astara, 20 km in Shabran and 14 km in Salyan.